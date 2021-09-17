MoS External Affairs Muraleedharan inaugurates first Girmitiya Conference

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday inaugurated the first Girmitiya Conference virtually organised by the India Foundation with the support of the Overseas Indian Affairs Division of the Ministry of External Affairs.



Muraleedharan invited the Indian diaspora to be an integral part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in their countries of residence.

Taking on Twitter, Muraleedharan said," Happy to have inaugurated the First Girmitiya Conference, virtually, on the topic 'Changing Identities, Shifting Trends and Roles' organised in coordination with @indfoundation. Invited the diaspora to be an integral part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav in their countries of residence."

He further said that the diaspora has been proud torchbearers of Indian culture & traditions & instrumental in assimilating the Indian culture to their respective National ethos.

"The Girmitya Conference would entail more linkages with the Indian Diaspora and result in the beneficial relationship between India and the respective Girmitya countries including in political, economic and people to people ties," he added.

With more than 32 million people of Indian origin or (PIOs) globally, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs, Indians are the largest diaspora population in the world. (ANI)

