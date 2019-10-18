MoS G Kishan Reddy to review law and order situation in NE states

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): For the first time, G. Kishan Reddy will review the law and order situation in the North-Eastern states from tomorrow as a part of 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra'.

It will be his first visit to the North East after becoming the Minister of State for Home Affairs.

The Union minister will be in the North East for three days and is likely to hold meetings with the governors, chief ministers, paramilitary forces and the local police."We had received orders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all the MP's and MLA's of the country will take part in this yatra by walking 150 kilometers as this year marks the 150th birthday of Gandhi ji. Till now I have completed 60 kilometers in Hyderabad. From tomorrow till October 22, I will be visiting the North Eastern States," Reddy said while speaking to ANI in Hyderabad."This will be the first time that I will meet the Chief Minister's, Governor's, Paramilitary and local police, DGP and IG after becoming the MoS. From October 23, I will continue my Gandhi Sankalp Padyatra in Secunderabad constituency," he added.On October 2, BJP president Amit Shah flagged off party's nationwide Gandhi Sankalp Yatra from Shalimar Bagh of the national capital.The party workers from across the country are expected to travel 150 kilometers till October 31 to spread the values of Mahatama Gandhi to the masses.They will work to spread the values of Swadesh, Swadharma and Swadeshi to every village and every household. (ANI)