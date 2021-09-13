MOS home dares Tejashwi Yadav for debate on farm laws

Nityanand Rai, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, while addressing the BJP Kisan Morcha in North Bihar's Darbhanga city on Sunday evening, said that he is challenging Tejashwi Yadav to come to an open platform and debate on the new farm laws.

Patna, Sep 13 (IANS) Probably for the first time, a union minister of the Narendra Modi government has challenged the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav to a debate with him on the three farm laws enacted by the Centre last year.

"Tejashwi Yadav should come on public platform and debate with us on the agriculture laws. If he does not come for debate or discussion with me, he should print his views on pamphlets and put it in the public domain," Rai said.

"The contract farming included in the farm laws will benefit farmers. The bills passed by our government has a provision that a group can be formed by farmers and make contracts with the companies. In this case, farmers need not take loans for their crops. They will get MSP for their produce," Rai added.

Another Union Minister Giriraj Singh said: "It is for the first time since Independence, farmers of the country have been benefiting during the Narendra Modi government. Earlier, during the Congress government, middlemen were active who used to take away funds released by the government. In the Narendra Modi government, transfer of money is being done directly in the bank accounts of farmers. This government has zero corruption."

Commenting on the current farmers agitation, Giriraj Singh said: "The ongoing agitation is more political rather than farmers'."

