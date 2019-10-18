MoS Home G Kishan Reddy to visit NE states between Oct 20-22

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that he will visit North-Eastern states between October 20 and 22 to review the law and order situation there.

"On October 20, 21 and 22 I will visit North-Eastern states to review the law and order situation there. I shall meet Chief Ministers, Governors, Paramilitary and Local police DGP and IG in those States," Reddy told ANI.



"After this from October 23, I will continue the Gandhi Sankalp Padyatra again at Secunderabad constituency," he added.

Reddy is undertaking the Gandhi Sankalp Padyatra in Secunderabad parliamentary constituency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed every public representative to take part in such yatras around the country. On the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, every public representative has been directed to undertake 150 km yatra.

"I have completed 60 km yatra. Now I am undertaking the second phase of the yatra," Reddy said. (ANI)

