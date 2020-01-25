MoS Home Reddy reviews ongoing public outreach programme of Union Ministers in J-K

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Friday reviewed the ongoing public outreach programme of Union Ministers at a high-level meeting in Jammu and said that the Centre's focus is to bring investment in the State to generate employment avenues for the youth.

Chairing the meeting, Reddy complimented the State administration for organising such a programme in a short span of time adding that this programme will usher a new dawn of development and prosperity in the region.Reddy further informed the meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed all the departments of the Central Government to develop a unique and additional programme for the development of Jammu and Kashmir apart from various centrally sponsored schemes. He added that Prime Minister Modi's vision is to make developmental benefits reach to the last person of the society and this programme is part of that vision."The Central government's focus right now is to bring investment in Jammu and Kashmir to generate employment avenues for the youth. The Global Investors Summit which will be held in the month of April will be a great opportunity for the State in that direction," said Reddy.The Minister also informed the meeting that during the second phase of public outreach programme, the districts that have remained untouched during the first phase will also be visited by the Union ministers.The meeting was attended by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, DGP Dilbag Singh, Principal Secretary Home Affairs Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, Rohit Kansal, ADGP Munir Khan and other concerned officials. (ANI)