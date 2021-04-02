MoS Jal Shakti expresses pleasure on Jal Jeevan Mission crossing 4-cr mark, covering 38 pc of rural population

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria on Friday expressed his pleasure and congratulated the officials as Jal Jeevan Mission crossed the 4-crore mark in providing new functional household tap connections (FHTC) to rural households.



As on date, over 38 per cent of the rural population has been covered in total, out of which 21.14 per cent of households have been provided with tap water connection since launch of the Mission by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

So far, 58 districts, 711 blocks, 44,459 panchayat and 87,009 villages have ensured 100 per cent coverage of FHTC.

According to a statement, officials apprised Kataria about the successful pilot project for effectively monitoring water supply in villages - executed in five states using the Internet of Things (IoT) technology-based sensors. The villages spread across five states namely Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh covering various agro-climatic zones, were identified for this pilot.

The IoT will provide real-time information to public health officials, members of the village water supply committee (VWSC), general public regarding the quantity and quality of water supplied to users. It will make use of sensors to observe flow, pressure level, chlorine analyser as well as the level of ground water. It shall help prevent supply of unfit water, arrest leakages and provide valuable info to VWSC to plan for source development and augmentation.

Several states, including Gujarat, Bihar, Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh, have already rolled out tenders for IoT-based remote monitoring systems ranging from 500 villages to several districts. (ANI)

