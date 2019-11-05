MoS Kishan Reddy inaugurates gallery in Delhi showcasing art by artists with disability

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated 'Not Just Art', an art gallery at UNESCO Cluster House situated in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area that showcases the art by specially-abled artists.

"The art gallery had visual art done by artists with a disability who came from all across India to showcase their amazing talent with colour and form," a press release of the event said.Director and UNESCO Representative to Bhutan, India, Maldives, and Sri Lanka Eric Falt were also present at the event.Speaking at the event, Falt said, "Enabling the participation of persons with disabilities in artistic and cultural life is a key priority for UNESCO... Discovering Ability is an important initiative and signals our commitment to empowering persons with disabilities to become both mainstream consumers and producers of art forms."Various specially-abled artists from all over the country were awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a trophy and a certificate at the event."To honour the talent of artists with disability, the first edition of 'Discovering Ability' art awards was organized by Not Just Art, in association with UNESCO and HSBC. The award aims to celebrate the artistic abilities of persons with disabilities, who have hitherto remained a largely unrecognized talent pool," the press release said. (ANI)