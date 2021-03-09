MoS Kishan Reddy seeks probe into Bhainsa violence

Condemning the violence that took place on Sunday night, he said since law and order is a state subject, the state government should order a high-level probe and punish the guilty.

Hyderabad, March 9 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home, G. Kishan Reddy, on Tuesday demanded a high-level probe into the communal violence in Bhainsa town of Telangana.

Alleging that the town had been witnessing a series of incidents, Reddy said, "For the last 30-40 years, one community is attacking another. This is not good."

The BJP leader said the series of incidents appear to be part of a conspiracy, adding that some anti-social elements are working to harm the communal harmony.

Reddy said he spoke to the Director General of Police, M. Mahender Reddy, twice and also briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the situation in Bhainsa.

The Central minister said that there is a need to strengthen the police set-up and take measures on a permanent basis to prevent recurrence of violence and to provide security to the people.

Meanwhile, BJP's state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the attacks on mediapersons in Bhainsa. He also questioned the silence of the journalists' unions over the incident.

He alleged that in the past, the 'goondas' of Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) had attacked houses and set them afire but none of the media houses had exposed them.

Bhainsa town in Nirmal district on Sunday witnessed communal violence following a road accident involving two motor cycles. Six civilians and three police officers were injured in stone pelting. The miscreants also set afire two houses and nine vehicles.

The police have beefed up security in the area besides imposing prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons as a precautionary measure.

The police said the situation in the town is peaceful as no further violence has been reported.

