MoS Kishan Reddy to attend 'No Money for Terror' conference in Australia

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy will attend the 'No Money for Terror' international conference in Australia which will be held from November 6-8.

"After becoming Union Minister, for the first time going to foreign tour in Australia, where 'No Money for Terror' international conference is going to be conducted. Home Ministers from all terror-affected countries will be participating in that conference on November 6,7 and 8," Reddy told ANI.



He said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), External Affairs officers will also attend the conference along with him.

"It will mainly discuss how the terrorists are getting funds for ammunition and other things and how the funds should be stopped. The terrorists are also getting counterfeit currency and how that should be stopped will be discussed. Last year, the conference was conducted in France and this year it will take place in Australia," Reddy said.

"Coming year India is ready to host the conference. Around 70 countries are going to participate in the conference. I will raise the issue of terrorism in India and mainly who are supporting them and providing ammunition," he added. (ANI)

