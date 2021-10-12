MoS Meenakashi Lekhi meets Serbian Minister, discusses trade and investment

Belgrade [Serbia], October 12 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Meenakashi Lekhi on Tuesday met with Serbia's Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Tatjana Matic, and discussed trade and investment ties.



Both the leaders discussed ways and means to realize the full potential of the trade and investment ties between India and Sarbia.

"Happy to discuss ways and means to realize the full potential of our trade and investment ties with H.E. @Tatjana_Matic, Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications of Serbia," MoS Meenakashi Lekhi tweeted.

On Monday, she took part in the High-level Commemorative Meeting to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Serbia.

The 60th Anniversary of the NAM Commemorative Meeting was jointly co-hosted by Alexsander Vucic who is the President of Serbia and NAM Chair President Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

During her visit, MoS will also hold bilateral discussions with Branislav Nedimovic who is the Deputy PM and Minister of Agriculture, Nebojsa Stefanovic, Deputy PM and Minister of Defence, Maja Gojkovic, Deputy PM and Minister of Culture and Information, and Tatjana Matic, who is the Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications, the statement said.

The first NAM Conference was held in Belgrade in 1961 and it provides an opportunity to reflect on how the Movement can respond to complex global challenges more effectively, guided by its founding principles of mutual respect, solidarity and cooperation.

India and Serbia historically enjoy close and friendly relations. A bilateral Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP) will also be signed during the visit to further strengthen cooperation in the fields of Culture and Arts. The MoS will be delivering a lecture on 'Structure of Judiciary in India' at the Law Faculty of the University of Belgrade, the statement informed.

During the visit, Lekhi will also formally unveil the bust of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in Belgrade. In addition, she will interact with members of the Indian community and friends of India, and also visit Matica Srpska, the oldest Serbian literary, cultural and scientific society, and discuss ways for greater cooperation with institutions in India. (ANI)

