MoS Muraleedharan interacts with Indian community in Connecticut, marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Hartford [Connecticut] October 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) V Muraleedharan interacted with the Indian community in Connecticut on Wednesday (local time).



The Minister also celebrated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the Indian community.

"Had an engaging interaction with the dynamic Indian community in #Connecticut Happy to see their zeal to participate in #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav & partner in New India's growth story," the Minister said in a tweet.

India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are also being organised under the programme. (ANI)