MoS Muraleedharan meets Egypt Ambassador on her farewell call-on

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Aug 25th, 2021, 12:25:04hrs
MoS V Muraleedharan meets Egypt Ambassador (Pic Credit: V Muraleedharan Twitter)

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday met Ambassador of Egypt to India Dr Heba Elmarassi at his office on her farewell call-on.

During the meeting, Muraleedharan discussed important aspects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
"Pleased to meet Ambassador of Egypt to India Dr Heba Elmarassi at my Office on her farewell call-on. Discussed important aspects of our bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Conveyed best wishes for her future endeavours," Muraleedharan said in a tweet. (ANI)

