MoS Muraleedharan visits construction site of BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi

The minister said that the temple will be the first Traditional Stone Hindu Mandir in the Middle East once it completes. He also thanked UAE Government for its consistent support."Visited the construction site of BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi. Once built, it will be the first Traditional Stone Hindu Mandir in the Middle East. Glad to learn about the environmental friendly green foundation utilizing fly ash. Thank UAE Government for the consistent support," the Minister of States tweeted.Muraleedharan was on to the Sixth Ministerial Consultations of Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) which was held in Dubai from October 26 to 27. During the visit, Muraleedharan will have bilateral meetings. (ANI)