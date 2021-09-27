MoS Murleedharan slams Kerala CM for supporting 'Hurtal culture'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for supporting the Bharat Bandh called for farmer unions against the three farm laws passed by the Centre.



BJP leader Muraleedharan also called Vijayan the "chief obstructionist" of development in Kerala by promoting the "Hurtal culture" on World Tourism Day.

"The hartal and Bandh culture embraced by CPI(M) and Congress is damaging Kerala's reputation as a tourist destination. Both parties have become enemies of development. Pinarayi Vijayan who patronages such acts is the chief obstructionist for development in Kerala," he tweeted.

"As the world celebrates, World Tourism Day and devises plans to promote sustainable tourism as means of inclusive growth, the ruling and Opposition parties of Kerala have chosen to observe Bandh. Shame," he added.

Earlier, on Friday, the Minister had urged Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to rethink supporting 'Hartal culture' as it is not going to attract investments to Kerala.

He said, "On World Tourism Day, it will be Hartal in Kerala. Unlike other parts of the country, on Hartal day none will be even allowed to travel and everything is closed in Kerala. The government and opposition should do introspection whether it will do any good for businesses in the state including tourism."

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmers' unions, has called for a nationwide Bharat Bandh today to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws.

State governments of Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh protest.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

