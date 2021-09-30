MoS Prahlad Patel reviews e-auction of gifts presented to PM

"Modi is the first Prime Minister in the country who has decided to auction all the gifts he receives for a noble cause of conserving the lifeline of the country, the river Ganga through the 'Namami Gange' project," Patel said.

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Prahlad Singh Patel, on Thursday visited the National Gallery of Modern Art here to review the third round of e-auction of gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister said the e-auction provides an opportunity to the general public to not only possess the memorabilia gifted to the Prime Minister, but also contribute to the cause of preserving the holy river, a release from the Jal Shakti Ministry said.

The e-auction is being held from September 17 to October 7 through the web portal www.pmmementos.gov.in. In this round of e-auction, around 1,348 mementos are to go under the hammer. The mementos include the equipment gifted to the Prime Minister by the winners at the Olympics and Paralympics held in Tokyo recently.

The items with the highest value in the e-auction include the javelin used by gold medallist Sumit Antil at the Tokyo Paralympics and the one used by Neeraj Chopra at the Olympic Games with a base price of Rs one crore each. The lowest priced item is a small-sized decorative elephant for Rs 200, the release added.

