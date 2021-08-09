MoS Rajkumar Ranjan meets SAARC Secretary-General Esala Ruwan Weerakoon

New Delhi [India] August 9 (ANI): Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Monday met Esala Ruwan Weerakoon, the 14th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Secretary-General who is on his customary introductory visit to India.



"MOS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh received ER Weerakoon, the 14th SAARC Secretary-General, who is on his customary introductory visit to India. Dr Ranjan wished him well for his term at SAARC, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Esala Ruwan Weerakoon is undertaking a week-long visit to India from Sunday to explore ways to deepen regional cooperation.

He is scheduled to hold talks with Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Riva Ganguly Das, according to an official schedule.

The SAARC is a regional grouping comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

