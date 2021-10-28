MoS Sobha Karandalje slams Left for lack of development in Tripura

Tripura (Agartala) [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday slammed the previous Left Front government for the lack of development during the 25 years of their regime.



The MoS said that it is the NDA government in Tripura that has brought development for its people. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of a farmers' exhibition at Fisheries College located at Lembucherra, she said that the state's progress in the agriculture sector is good.

"Tripura is a beautiful state. It has similarities with Karnataka and the people of the state are also good. In the last three years, the state has witnessed good governance. At the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji-led BJP government and here NDA government are working together. A lot of development projects have been initiated here. The Centre is also helping Tripura to grow," the minister said.

She added, "For the last 25 years there was a communist government but no development projects were there. After BJP came to power, the entire North East got attention. We are building new infrastructure, railways, national highways to fast track development."

On the farmers' issue, she said, likewise in agriculture also state's progress is good.

"Farmers have received the instalments of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi in Tripura. I have chaired a review meeting at Agartala. I have told the state government that all kinds of support will be extended. There are certain issues flagged regarding Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. All these issues will be taken care of and resolved accordingly," she said.

The minister lauded Fisheries College for constructing a swimming pool within the college compound. (ANI)

