Moscow Mayor announces new COVID-19 restrictions to fight pandemic

Moscow [Russia], June 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced new restrictions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the Russian capital, temporarily closing food and entertainment facilities from 11 pm to 6 am.



"The services to visitors in catering facilities (restaurants, cafes, bars) as well as nightclubs, karaoke bars, bowling, disco [clubs] and other entertainment facilities are forbidden at nighttime - from 11 pm - 6 am," the statement said.

In addition, the mayor said that recreation and entertainment facilities, including those for children and sports activities, in city parks will also be closed.

"Attractions, sports facilities, attractions, rental centers, summer houses and other recreation and entertainment facilities will be closed in large city parks and recreational areas. Effectively, walking is the only thing permitted in parks," the statement added.

On Saturday, Sobyanin said that he signed a decree under which June 15-19 will be no-working days with wages intact.

"To stop the increase in [COVID-19] incidence and save people's lives, today I signed a decree providing for non-working days from June 15 to 19, 2021, with the preservation of wages for employees," Sobyanin wrote in his blog.

According to the mayor, the decision on the "extended weekend" in Moscow, which will last nine days - from June 12-20 -- concerns enterprises and organizations of all forms of ownership.

The initiative, however, does not apply to organizations that are critically important for ensuring the functioning of urban infrastructure, as well as to enterprises of the defense industry, such as Rosatom, Roscosmos, and some other strategic industries. (ANI//Sputnik)

