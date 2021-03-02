Moscow to respond to EU sanctions against Russia over Navalny

"There will be a reaction from our side," the TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing Grushko.

Moscow, March 2 (IANS) Russia will respond to the recent personal sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

The deputy Foreign Minister said that the EU move comes as no surprise to Russia, adding that such measures are unlawful and work towards the destruction of bilateral ties, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This is an absolutely dead-end path that has a destructive effect on bilateral relations and in no way meets the interests of the European countries themselves," he emphasised.

The bloc approved personal sanctions against four senior Russian law enforcement officials Monday in connection to the imprisonment of Navalny. These measures are expected to come into force this week.

--IANS

int/