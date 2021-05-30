Moscow's Covid cases rise for fourth day in a row

Moscow, May 30 (IANS) Moscow on Sunday reported over 3,000 fresh Covid cases for the fourth consecutive day in a row, raising fears about the spread of the deadly virus.

Sunday's figures turned up 3,719 new cases. But Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the uptick could be explained by a recent week-long holiday, during which people were less inclined to go to the doctor. That means the cases that would have normally been reported that week are being concentrated in the present.