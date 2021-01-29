Moser Baer Case: CBI withdraws petition filed against Neeta Puri regarding cancellation of LOC

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday withdrew its petition challenging the trial court order canceling the lookout circular (LOC) issued against Neeta Puri in Moserbaer alleged case of Bank Fraud.



Neeta Puri is the sister of the Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath.

The trial court recently canceled the LOC issued by CBI against Neeta Puri. The trial court had observed that the apprehension of the investigating agency that Neeta Puri is likely to abscond is unfounded as she was present in the house at the time of CBI raid along with her husband and her son Ratul Puri.

CBI challenged the trial court order in Delhi High Court which was heard by Justice Suresh Kait on Friday.

The CBI plea was opposed by Puri's advocate Vijay Aggarwal, who pointed out to the Court that according to the office memorandum of the Ministry of Home Affairs, a LOC can be issued only if a person is evading an investigation. The advocate further submitted that since his client has been always present, the LOC cannot be issued.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal also contended that the right to travel is within the category of Fundamental Rights and it cannot be taken away. Also, post-registration of the FIR, the person cannot be categorized as an accused until a charge-sheet is filed and thus if a person continues to join the investigation, no embargo on his liberty to travel can be placed.

LOC is a mechanism by which investigating agencies request CBI to apprehend an absconding person when he/she goes for immigration clearance after issuing a boarding pass.

Earlier, CBI had challenged the trial court order granting permission to Businessman Deepak Puri husband of Neeta Puri to travel abroad for treatment of his mouth cancer.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had, in 2019 filed a case against Ratul Puri, who is the former executive director of Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL), his father Deepak Puri and others on a complaint filed by the Central Bank of India. The bank had accused Moser Baer and its director of defrauding the bank of Rs 354 crores. The bank had claimed that Moser Baer and its directors, allegedly forged and fabricated documents to induce the Central Bank of India to release funds. (ANI)

