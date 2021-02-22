Mosque damaged during Delhi riots repaired by JUH

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The Jannati Mosque in Gokulpuri, which was damaged during the riots that broke out in Northeast Delhi in February last year, has been repaired by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH).

Pictures of the mosque damaged by the miscreants had gone viral on social media.

JUH said that on the direction of Maulana Arshad Madani, the volunteers and members of the Jamiat helped people irrespective of their religion during the riots.