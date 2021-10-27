Mosque vandalised, shops torched during VHP rally in Tripura

North Tripura (Tripura) [India], October 27 (ANI): A mosque was vandalised and several shops were set ablaze in the Chamtilla area in North Tripura district during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally taken out to protest against recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, said police on Wednesday.



The North Tripura District Police said that for the last one week such small incidents have been reported in some parts of the state and added that the situation is under control while urging people to maintain peace.

"North Tripura District Police is taking lawful action in connection with the incident that happened today. The situation is under control. Some people are spreading rumours and circulating provocative messages on social media. It is an appeal to all not to believe such messages and maintain peace," said police in a tweet.

The police further said that action will be taken against those circulating rumours on social media platforms and trying to disturb the peace. (ANI)

