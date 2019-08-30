Mosquito Terminator train flagged off at New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Delhi Division of Northern Railway and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday jointly flagged off the 'Mosquito Terminator' Special Train. This train will help in preventing the mosquito breeding along the railway tracks in Delhi area.

Mayor SDMC, Sunita Kangra along with Divisional Railway Manager SC Jain flagged off this train which will cover a distance of 150 km in each cycle over a period of two days, read an official statement.



A truck-mounted power sprayer will be provided by SDMC to spray insecticides during train movement to sanitise the areas up to a distance of 50-60 meters along the tracks.

The train passes through Sarai Rohilla, Delhi Cantonment, Palam, Kishanganj, Lajpat Nagar, Tilak Bridge, Adarsh Nagar, Sabzi Mandi, Narela, Shahdara and Gurgaon.

SC Jain said that Northern Railway Delhi Division has displayed its commitment towards this public health initiative as a part of its social responsibility. Besides, the railway is also ensuring the cleanliness of overhead tanks and replacement of missing/damaged lids of water tanks, the statement quoted him, as saying. (ANI)

