'Most appropriate response at this hour': Kerala CM hails Centre's decision to supply free COVID vaccines to states

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 7 (ANI): Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to supply free COVID-19 vaccines to the states, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday called the Centre's move "the most appropriate response at this hour".



"The Prime Minister's declaration that COVID-19 vaccine will be supplied free of cost to the states from June 21, is the most appropriate response at this hour. I am happy that our request has been positively responded to by the Prime Minister," Vijayan tweeted.

In a significant decision, PM Modi on Monday announced a centralised vaccine drive saying that the Centre will procure 25 per cent COVID-19 vaccines that was to be done by states.

Addressing the nation, he said from June 21, all people above 18 years in all states will be provided vaccines free by the Centre.

The Prime Minister further said that over 23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the country and the supply of vaccines will increase in the coming days.

"Today more than 23 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country... The vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days. Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines and three vaccine trials are at an advanced stage," he said. (ANI)

