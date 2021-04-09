Most Canadians concerned about being sick with COVID-19

Meanwhile, four out of five were worried about a family member or friend. One out of three said their mental health was poor or terrible. The figure rises to half among those who are under 35 years old.The survey, which was conducted from April 5 to 8, reflects growing frustration among Canadians who had hoped these spring months would signal the end of the pandemic but instead face a growing threat from rapidly spreading variants of the virus in the country.Up to date, the COVID-19 variants appear to be winning as their virulence outpaces any reduction in spread from Canada's vaccination program.As of Friday afternoon, Canada reported 7,982 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total to 1,044,016, including 23,249 deaths, according to CTV.Over the past week, there have been an average of over 6,800 new cases and 30 deaths reported daily and the number of people experiencing severe and critical illness continues to rise, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.Also as of Friday afternoon, a cumulative total of 27,566 cases of variants have been reported across Canada, with the B.1.1.7 variant continuing to account for over 90 percent. This includes 26,179 B.1.1.7 variant, 1,041 P.1 variant, and 345 B.1.351 variant.The COVID-19 third wave has brought new rounds of restrictions on travel and businesses in Canada's most populous provinces and has spurred near equal intensity between those who want to see their communities lockdown even harder, and those fatigued by an inability to resume their pre-pandemic lives.About 48 percent of Canadians said their communities need tighter restrictions to stem rising infections, while 28 percent disagree. 24 percent said their community has found the right balance.As the country's provinces adjust to rising daily case counts and the logistical challenges of mass inoculation, new data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds Canadians increasingly disappointed in their leaders.About 43 percent of Canadians said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has done a good job of handling the pandemic, while 52 percent considered that he has done a poor job.The survey also shows that three-quarters of Canadians in the western province of Alberta said their premier is doing a poor job handling the pandemic. In the hard-hit province of Ontario, 65 percent held the same poor opinion. In Manitoba, the figure was 59 percent and in Saskatchewan, 50 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)