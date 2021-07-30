'Most embarrassing day in India's history': Congress on Assam's advisory against travel to Mizoram

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Congress on Thursday said it was an embarrassing day for the country as Assam had to issue an advisory to its people against travelling to Mizoram amid border tension between neighbouring states.



Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala cited the Assam government's travel advisory and questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should continue to hold their posts.

"Most embarrassing day in the history of the country! When the countrymen are unable to move from one province to another, do the Chief Minister and Home Minister have the right to continue in their posts? If Modi is there then this is possible!" he said.

The Assam government on Thursday issued a travel advisory for state residents asking them to avoid travelling to Mizoram amid a border dispute between the neighbouring states.

"Given the critical prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to the personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted," said the advisory issued by MS Manivannan, Commissioner and secretary, Home and political department.

The Assam government also asked the people of Assam, staying in Mizoram due to work-related compulsion, to "exercise utmost caution".

The government noted that these advisories will come into force with immediate effect and be given publicity for wider public knowledge and adherence.

Meanwhile, Assam police also issued a notification saying that in order to check trafficking of illicit drugs, all incoming vehicles from Mizoram will be thoroughly checked at all the entry points along the Assam Mizoram border.

On Monday, the border dispute between the two states peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian.

One injured policeman succumbed to his injuries later taking the total number of policemen killed to six.

At least 50 people were injured in the incident. A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died. (ANI)

