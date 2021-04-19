Most essential services will be available during lockdown, stay indoors: Delhi Police Commissioner

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): As the lockdown announced by the Delhi government came in force from 10 pm on Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava urged the residents of the national capital to stay indoors.



"A lockdown has been announced by Delhi government from 10 pm tonight till 5 am on April 26. My appeal to residents of Delhi is to stay indoors. Most essential services, commodities will be available," he told the media here.

Shrivastava urged migrant workers to stay in Delhi.

"We sympathise with the migrant labourers who in anticipation of losing jobs may be thinking of returning home. My appeal to them is that they should remain in Delhi. We will ensure that they are looked after," he said.

Referring to reports of a few people misbehaving with police officials on duty for enforcing COVID-19 norms, the Commissioner said that the Delhi police personnel were well trained and know how to handle the situation.

"Such people are by their behaviour creating enough evidence against themselves like many other cases...Law is above all and people should respect it," he added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a lockdown in Delhi from 10 pm on Monday to 5 am of next Monday in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. He said that the essential services, food services, medical services will continue to function. "Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it," he said. (ANI)

