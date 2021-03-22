Most Indian students comfortable with new school unlocking norms

The survey, based on a sample size of 3,397 students, 62 per cent gave a positive glimpse into students' perceptions vis-a-vis relevant issues before the schools reopen this year.

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) As the government plans to reopen schools with its new unlocking regulations, the majority of students on the Poland-based online learning platform Brainly are comfortable with the new school unlocking norms, the company said on Monday.

Brainly is the world's largest online learning platform, with a monthly audience of over 200 million students, parents, and teachers around the world, and over 25 million across India.

"We have observed that a lot of Indian students have become active self-learners during the lockdown as they kept looking for solutions to their problems across online platforms. This increased access to learning resources has brought a shift in their self-learning patterns while providing them more flexibility," Rajesh Bysani, CPO at Brainly, said in a statement.

Over 21 per cent of Indian students claimed that they were not sure of their feelings about the new guidelines while 16.4 per cent of them were apprehensive of the development.

More than half of the overall survey respondents (51.4 per cent) felt safe while going back to school in the new normal. The remaining students were split as they either considered it unsafe (25.5 per cent) or hard to say (23.2 per cent).

Their opinion could be a part and parcel of their parents' perception about reopening schools. Nearly 55.4 per cent of the students said their parents were supportive of it while 26.3 per cent of parents were concerned about their child's safety.

The survey further revealed that most of the students were optimistic and could adapt to the desired safety precautions. When asked if they will be able to adapt, 61.3 per cent of the respondents said 'yes' while only 17.7 per cent went with 'no'.

Nearly 21 per cent of students deemed it was 'hard to say'. Half of the students (52.1 per cent) also claimed that they find remote schooling challenging in the current situation.

However, 57.4 per cent said that they would prefer a hybrid learning model with a mix of online and offline education after their schools reopen.

The company has US headquarters in New York City and is backed by Naspers, Point Nine Capital, General Catalyst, Runa Capital, Learn Capital and Kulczyk Investments.

