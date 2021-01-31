Most Indians feel common man's quality of life deteriorated in past yr

Around 48.4 per cent of the respondents feel the common man's quality of life has "deteriorated" and 21.3 per cent felt that it has remained the same.

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) As the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economy and people's livelihood, a IANS-CVoter survey has shown that nearly 50 per cent Indians feel that the quality of life of a common man has deteriorated in the past one year.

However on the other hand, 28.8 per cent respondents said that the quality of life has, in fact, improved during the pandemic-hit past one year.

The novel coronavirus pandemic brought about massive instability to the lives of several people, largely from the unorganised sectors. However, all segments in the economic spectrum, including organised sectors were severely impacted, leading to massive job losses and shutting down of businesses.

Unorganised sector was more severely hit and lakhs of people took to reverse migration from the urban centres to their rural homes amid the lockdown.

However, the government's gradual lifting of the nationwide lockdown somewhat eased the situation and most of the economic activities got back to normalcy. A large part of the society is yet to revive to the pre-covid financial level and further steps are expected in the Union Budget to be presented in Parliament on Monday.

The survey also included a question on what Indians think about the prospects for the quality of life going ahead and 37.4 per cent of the respondents feel that it would improve this year.

Around 25.8 per cent feel that common man's quality of life would continue to deteriorate in the next one year, while 21.7 per cent think that it would remain the same.

--IANS

rrb/sn/vd