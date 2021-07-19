Most K'taka districts to receive heavy rainfall in next two days

Bengaluru, July 19 (IANS) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains with thunderstorms in the coastal belt and mainland districts on July 20 and 21 in Karnataka.

IMD Director Bengaluru C.S. Patil on Monday stated that, Yellow alert had been issued in coastal districts of Karnataka. Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are going to hit Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.