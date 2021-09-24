Most Maha schools to reopen after 18 months, with restrictions

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) In a significant development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday gave the green signal to reopen schools in the state, with restrictions, from October 4 onwards.

Physical classes will resume from October 4 for Classes 5-12 in rural areas but only for Classes 8-12 in urban areas and cities after a gap of 18 months when they were shut during the coronavirus pandemic and series of lockdowns.