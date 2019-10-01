Most of the govt guest houses in Kashmir converted into prisons, says Azad

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently visited the region after being allowed by the Supreme Court, has alleged that government guest houses there were converted into prisons and political leaders are being held there.

"Most government guest houses in Kashmir were converted into prisons, political leaders are being held there. All my conversations with people who came to meet me were being recorded. If you know you are being recorded, who will dare speak the truth," Azad told media here on Monday.



Azad said that the economy of Jammu and Kashmir has been "badly hit" due to restrictions in place after repeal of Article 370 with small traders facing difficulties and daily wagers finding it difficult to make the ends meet.

He said all sections including craftsmen, taxi drivers, hoteliers, houseboat owners, small merchants and farmers have been "badly hit" due to restrictions.

"Most daily wagers have no food to survive. The situation is more grim than I had anticipated. At Baramulla, I was denied permission to meet daily wage labourers working in stone quarries who are on the verge of starvation," Azad said. (ANI)

