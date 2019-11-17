Most parties accepted the Ayodhya verdict: VHP

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said on Sunday that most parties have accepted the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute case.

The right-wing outfit's remarks came after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) declared on Sunday that it will file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue.

"Those who are against the Constitution, persistently attack the judiciary and incite Muslims for Jihad, have now decided to avail the last chance to do so!! If you do not want land in Ayodhya, which most of the litigants have already accepted, write to Supreme Court," VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal tweeted.

He also said that AIMPLB will do anything to stay in the headlines despite knowing that nothing will happen. "Knowing that the Supreme COurt gave an unanimous decision which most of the Muslim parties also accepted, the fundamentalists are now putting pressure on a redundant matter," he said. In what will go down in history as one of its most landmark verdicts, the Supreme Court on November 9 granted the ownership of the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindus, paving the way for the construction of a Ram Temple, and ruled that the Muslims will get 5 acres of land at an alternative site. The AIMPLB on Sunday decided not to accept the five-acre land offer for building a mosque and said that it will file a review petition against the top court's verdict. Zafaryab Jilani, senior AIMPLB member and convener of the All India Babri Masjid Action Committee (AIBMAC), said the board was representing the sentiments of the Muslim community, which wanted to exercise its constitutional right of filing a review petition. Jilani said in reply to a question that senior lawyer Rajiv Dhawan would continue as their lawyer and that they would try to file the petition within 30 days of the judgment which came on November 9. Zufar Faruqi, Chairman of the UP Sunni Waqf Board, had earlier stated that he would not file any review petition. However, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Arshad Madani, who attended the AIMPLB meeting, told reporters that he approved the decision to file a review petition. anb/ak/arm