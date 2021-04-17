Most political parties favour weekend curfew in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal, among others, suggested the same during an all-party virtual meeting held in Patna under the chairmanship of governor Phagu Chauhan on Saturday.

Patna, April 17 (IANS) A majority of political parties in Bihar are in favour of a weekend curfew of 62 hours between Friday evening and Monday morning.

CM Nitish Kumar also hinted at the same by saying that the decision will be taken soon.

During the all-party meeting RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav put 30 points including weekend curfew on the table and asked the state government to implement them immediately.

While addressing the governor, Yadav claimed the Constitution of state was under threat. "As you are sitting on constitutional post and you have called the meeting. Hence, I am participating in it.

"The opposition parties have been giving suggestions on Covid management and developing health infrastructure in the state since last one year but unfortunately, the ruling parties have not implemented them. Now that the health infrastructure has completely collapsed in the state, ruling party leaders are trying to blame their failures on opposition parties," said Yadav.

Sanjay Jaiswal, representing the BJP in the meeting, also backed the idea of a weekend curfew.

"We have pointed out five days employment and two days of curfew in Bihar. The 62 hours curfew from Friday evening 6 pm to Monday morning 8 am needs to be implemented in Bihar to break the chain of Corona infection," Jaiswal said.

He also said that the state government must declare a summer vacation in schools from April 18 to June 1.

"If required, the state government should cancel Dussehra and winter vacations in schools and adjust the study loss of students," Jaiswal said.

Mukesh Sahani, president of VIP, suggested that the Bihar government impose a lockdown similar to the Maharashtra government to break the chain of infection.

