Most populous Aus state sees slight drop in daily Covid cases

According to the state health department, 141 new locally acquired cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, out from a record of 102,233 coronavirus tests reported during the same period, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sydney, July 25 (IANS) Australia's most populous state of New South Wales on Sunday saw a slight drop in the daily Covid-19 cases with two new deaths recorded.

The state also recorded two Covid-related deaths -- a woman in her late 30s and a woman in her 70s, both with no pre-existing conditions -- which took the total fatality tally in the state during the current outbreak to eight.

At the same time, there are currently 141 people in hospital from Covid-19, among which 60 people are under the age of 55 and 28 people are under the age of 35.

"If anybody thinks this is a disease just affecting older people, please think again," said NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

As for the anti-lockdown protest in Sydney on Saturday, NSW Police Force said on Sunday that two men have been charged with allegedly striking a police horse.

Officers attached to the Strike Force have also been working throughout the night to identify those involved in the protest and further arrests are expected to be made.

