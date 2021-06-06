'Most radical left-wing administration': Trump slams Biden for 'bowing down' to China

Speaking at the North Carolin Republican convention, Trump said: "Always put America first. We don't put America second. As we gather tonight, our country is being destroyed before our own eyes. Crime is exploding, police departments are being ripped apart and defunded... Is that good politics, defund our police?""Illegal immigration is skyrocketing at a level we haven't seen before. And this is over a period of few months. Gas prices are soaring. Our industries are being pillaged by foreign cyber attacks. That's a lack of respect for our country and for our leaders. And speaking of our leaders, they are bowing down to China, America is being demeaned and humiliated on the world stage. Our freedom is being overtaken by left-wing cancel culture. And the Biden administration is pushing toxic critical race theory and illegal discrimination into our children's race theory," he added.He also praised some of his former administration's 'America first' policies."We were putting American first, ahead of China, ahead of all these countries... Before the pandemic came into our shores, were doing numbers -- in history... And then we had this horrible thing come in from China... That was an easy one, Wuhan... We've done an incredible job. and so many things have happened. And we built the economy not once, we built it twice. We had the highest stock market ever, the best job numbers. Then we had to regroup. We became the ventilator factory of the world," he said.The former US President further termed Biden and Democrats as the most 'radical left-wing administration in history', adding that the survival of America depends on electing Republicans at every level."...We're not goiung to let it go any longer. We have to stand up for our values. And we're going to take back our country and take it back at a level that is very, very good for our country. And it's good for our citizens because we can't allow bad things to happen to our country," Trump said.As he looks forward to mark his return in the 2024 presidential elections, Trump exuded confidence that the people of North Carolina will decisively reject Joe Biden and the "radical Democrats".He also praised some of his former administration's 'America first policies. "We were putting American first, ahead of China, ahead of all these countries... Before the pandemic came into our shores, were doing numbers -- in history... And then we had this horrible thing come in from China... That was an easy one, Wuhan... We've done an incredible job. and so many things have happened. And we built the economy not once, we built it twice. We had the highest stock market ever, the best job numbers. Then we had to regroup. We became the ventilator factory of the world," he said.Trump made his first public speech after leaving the Oval Office in January, after Biden assumed the presidency of the United States.Earlier, tech giant Facebook had suspended Trump's accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year. The company has also suspended his account on Instagram, which Facebook owns.