Most schools reopen across Myanmar

As many as 42,080 out of over 47,000 schools in the country reopened and over 3.2 million students attended the schools as of June 10, Xinhua news agency quoted SAC spokesperson Major General Zaw Min Tun as saying to reporters on Saturday.

Nay Pyi Taw, June 13 (IANS) About 88 per cent of schools across Myanmar have reopened since June 1, spokesperson of the military-run State Administration Council (SAC) said.

Schools and educational institutions had to shut down again across the country due to the increased number of Covid-19 infections after reopening for a while in late August 2020.

Myanmar's 40,000 public schools accommodate nearly 9m students and over 400,000 teachers, according to official figures.

Meanwhile, the country's Covid caseload and death toll has increased to 145,230 and 3,241, respectively.

Covid-19 was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year.

