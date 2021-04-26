Most states crossed their highest reported daily cases in Sept last year: Govt

Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary Union Health Ministry, Luv Aggarwal said, "Maharashtra has the highest active caseload with 7,00,207 active cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Most of the States have crossed their highest reported daily cases during September last year."

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) The Union Government on Monday said that Maharashtra has the highest active case load and most of the states have crossed their highest daily reported cases last year.

He stated that eight states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu -- have more than 100,000 active Covid-19 cases. He explained that the union government has three strategies to contain the virus spread -- Containment, Clinical Management and Community Engagement -- across the country.

The health ministry has said that a total 14.19 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far. "12 States/UTs have administered vaccine doses to over 90 per cent of Health Care Workers (HCWs) and more than 50 per cent of the people aged above 60 years," the Ministry said.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that unnecessary panic among people is creating a rush at hospitals, shortage of drugs and oxygen. "Unnecessary panic causing rush outside hospitals, shortage of essential drugs and oxygen. Misuse of oxygen is a major factor. If the saturation is 94 percent or above, then there's no need to worry," Guleria said.

