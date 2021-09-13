Mother bear, cub play football in Odisha village, video goes viral

Bhubaneswar, Sep 13 (IANS) A rare sight of two wild bears playing with an abandoned football in a remote village in Odisha's Nabarangpur has been caught on video and has gone viral.

The incident was reported from Sukhigaon village under Umerkote block of Nabarangpur on Sunday. A group of children playing football in an open field in the village spotted two wild bears approaching them, and fled in panic, leaving the football on the ground.