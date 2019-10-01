Mother Dairy reduces 'token milk' price by Rs 4/litre to discourage plastic use

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Aiming at cutting down single-use plastic, Mother Dairy has slashed the price of 'token milk' by Rs 4 per liter compared to its packaged counterpart.

With the current daily average volume of six lakh liters through Mother Dairy's robust network of 900 booths, the cash incentive works just closer to Rs 90 crore a year.

"The Company will take additional steps to promote the consumption of token milk and is actively considering introducing door to door supplies to reduce the use of plastics in day to day life by the residents of National Capital Region - comprising Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad," Mother Dairy said in a statement.The company, it said, will also revamp retail sell outlets for milk through vending machines for improving the consumer experience, facilities and efficiencies."With rising concerns towards the hazards of plastic to the environment, we are urging consumers across the Delhi NCR region to come forward and contribute by opting for quality token milk. Being free of any plastic packaging, every liter purchased by a consumer helps in reducing plastic generation by approximately 4.2 grams and on an annualized basis by 900 MT, thereby leaving a green footprint," Mother Dairy MD Sangram Chaudhary said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address to the nation had urged the countrymen to shun single-use plastic staring October 2, on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. (ANI)