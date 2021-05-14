Mother-daughter end lives by consuming poison in UP

Pilibhit, May 14 (IANS) A woman and her daughter allegedly ended their lives by consuming poison at Madhotanda town of Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased woman, Mamta, and her three children-Sejal, 14, Kamini, 11 and Ayosh, 3, were found unconscious in their house on Thursday.

They were rushed to a hospital, where Mamta and Sejal died while the condition of the other two was said to be stable.