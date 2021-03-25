Mother-daughter end lives in UP over harrassment

The bodies of the 40-year-old mother, and her 22-year-old daughter were found hanging from a tree outside their house in Nagrasen village under Tarabganj police station on Wednesday.

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh), March 25 (IANS) After an obscene video of a woman went viral on social media, she along with her mother ended their lives in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

According to reports, the daughter had got married in December but her former friend, Satyam, used to harass her even after the marriage.

On the night of March 22, Satyam sent an obscene video of him and the daughter to her husband and before going public with it.

"The accused was blackmailing the woman by saying he would tell the husband about their former relationship. He also misbehaved with her and forced her to make an obscene video. Thereafter, he started blackmailing her with the video, asking her to live with him. When the woman refused, he sent the video clip to her husband," Gonda SP, Shailesh Pandey, said.

"This affected her relationship with her husband and the woman and her mother were devastated. They did not come out of the house for two days and were found hanging on Wednesday.

Satyam has been arrested under charges of abetment to suicide and the SC/ST Act, said Pandey.

