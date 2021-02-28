Mother knocks SC's doors to trace her missing newborn trafficked in West Bengal

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): A Special Leave Petition (SLP) was filed on Sunday, before the Supreme Court by an aggrieved parent of a newborn baby girl, who has been allegedly kidnapped and trafficked by a hospital based in West Bengal's Bankura district.



Lawyer, Alakh Alok Srivastava, had filed the SLP, before the Supreme Court, for the aggrieved parents, who had moved the apex court challenging the Kolkata High Court order, which did not hear their plea for an independent probe as pleaded by them in the case.

"We are urgently seeking a free, fair and independent investigation of the child trafficking racket," the petition filed before the Supreme Court said.

The petitioners -- husband and wife -- said that their newborn baby girl was allegedly taken away on February 24, last year, and trafficked from the Hospital of District Bankura in West Bengal.

"Unfortunately, so far, their child remains untraced till now," Srivastava said.

"The main prayer was for an independent investigation, which was ignored by the Kolkata High Court. That is why the parents are now approaching the Supreme Court," he said.

The petitioners sought urgent appropriate directions to one of the respondents, the West Bengal government, to urgently constitute a medical board to thoroughly examine the mother of the newborn baby girl, and medically ascertain the fact as to whether she had delivered a child in the month of February 2020, or not.

"Considering the heart-wrenching plight of the petitioner-mother, whose newborn baby has been snatched away from her, hence, it is requested that the investigation of the present case deserves to be handed over to CBI in order to provide credibility and instil confidence in the probe, besides, ensuring complete justice," the petition said.

The petitioners further submitted that this is clearly a matter which calls for a thorough and proper investigation that has indeed not been carried out by the police authorities.

There is a definite apprehension in the mind of the petitioners that the investigation in the crime of child trafficking would be conducted in a fair and transparent manner by the local police.

The petitioners said that the doctor (as one of the respondents, made by the petitioners in the case) under whose supervision, the delivery was conducted, is an extremely influential and powerful person of the concerned area of West Bengal. His wife is currently posted as Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health in the government of West Bengal.

The accused have allegedly threatened the petitioners' duo of dire consequences if they approach the authorities for redressal of their grievances. (ANI)

