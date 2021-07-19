Mother, son killed in house collapse in UP

Sitapur, July 19 (IANS) A woman and her two-year-old son were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on Monday when a major portion of their house collapsed on them due to heavy rains.
The incident took place in the house of Arvind Kumar in the morning in Angetha village under Taalgaon police circle.
The roof and walls of house collapsed following heavy rainfall.
A police spokesperson said that the bodies of the deceased, Renu , 28, and her son had been sent for post-mortem examination.
--IANS
amita/vd