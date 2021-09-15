Mother's boyfriend chief suspect in murder of TN Class 9 student

The deceased has been identified as K. Dhanashekhar from Neduvarambakkam village near Sholavaram in Thiruvallur.

Chennai, Sep 15 (IANS) With body of a 14-year-old boy being recovered from a village pond in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district, five days since he went missing, police suspect that he was murdered by his mother's boyfriend.

Main suspect Gopalakrishnan, 32 is absconding. Police said that Gopalakrishnan was having an illicit affair with the student's mother Durga, 31 and after coming to know of this, Dhanashekhar informed his father, Kamaraj, a daily wage labourer.

After the boy's revelation, police said that frequent fights took place between the boy's parents.

According to police, Dhanashekhar was taken from his maternal grandparent's place where he was staying on September 9 by Gopalakrishnan to a nearby pond under the pretext of teaching him swimming.

The boy's grandfather P. Govindaswamy informed the police after the boy did not return home that night and attempts to contact Gopalakrishnan went in vain.

On Tuesday the body of the boy surfaced in the temple pond and has been sent to Thiruvallur government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

