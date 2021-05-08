Mother's day the Sangria way



The Sangria kit includes a bottle of wine, pre-mix and makes up to 1 litre of sangria which is a perfect way to initiate a great chat with your queen without any mise en scene required. Just add the pre-mix and the wine and your sangria ready for a chill gossip session.

While The Little Easy has a wide range of menu, their imported DIY Sangria Kit offers imported red, white and rose wines from Jacob Creek (Australia) to Isla De Maipo (Chile) to Giacondi (Italy), and Premium Indian wines, open to customer preferences. They have a takeaway option available, but one can also order these mind-boggling kits online using their online application and receive them well sanitised and safely delivered to the comfort of your homes. They deliver all across Mumbai.