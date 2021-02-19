Moto E7 Power with 6.5-inch display, 5000mAh battery launched

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Motorola on Friday launched a new smartphone in the E-Series lineup - Moto E7 Power in India at a starting price of Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM with 32GB storage version.

Moto E7 Power is the cheapest phone that is being offered by Motorola in the Indian market.

"Power and performance are always a perfect match, and now we're making both more accessible than ever with the new Moto E7 Power. This device delivers the amazing battery life and unbelievable reliability and performance consumers need to get the best entertainment experience on their smartphone," the company said in a statement.