Moto Tab G20 with 8-inch display, 5,100mAh battery launched in India

The Moto Tab G20 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base 3GB + 32GB variant. It will be available for purchase from Flipkart with sales starting from October 2.

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on Thursday launched a mid-range tablet called the 'Moto Tab G20' in India.

"Aimed at making learning from home more intuitive and fun, the Moto Tab G20 comes with the cleanest software thanks to a pure Android experience," the company said in a statement.

The tab features an 8-inch IPS LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution of 800 x 1280 pixels and is also equipped with TDDI technology that promises clear visuals.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Helio P22T chipset coupled with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB native storage.

It runs on the stock version of Android 11 OS.

The tablet is equipped with a dedicated Google Kids space that offers pre-loaded content and customisations for children as well as parental control.

The tab houses 5MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera without flash storage with a dedicated microSD card slot. The device is backed by a 5,100mAh battery that is said to offer 15 hours of video playback and 18 hours of web browsing usage.

The Tab G20 tablet offers connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

--IANS

wh/khz/bg