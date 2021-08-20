Motorcyclist shot by pillion riders in Bihar's East Champaran

Preliminary investigation reveals that Chaudhary probably gave a lift to the two persons, police said.

The incident was reported around 3 p.m. and the victim was identified as Virendra Chaudhary, 40.

Patna, Aug 20 (IANS) A motorcylist was shot dead by his one of his pillion riders in Bihar's East Champaran district on Friday, police said.

"The pillion riders may have forced him at gunpoint. The eyewitnesses have said that when they reached Vijayi Champapur village, one of the pillion riders shot Chaudhary in his head," the investigating officer from Ghorasahan police station said.

This led to the vehicle falling to the ground, but the two assailants picked themselves up and fled on the motorcycle, firing in the air to deter pursuit, he said.

Chaudhary's family member said that he was on the way to Bhelwa village for some personal work, and had no enmity with anyone.

"We are investigating the case and efforts are on to identify the accused," the officer said.

